BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating an apparent shooting along Cummins Highway in Mattapan Thursday morning.
Authorities confirmed they responded to a shot spotter activation just before 2 a.m.
“Upon arrival Officers located a 19-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound,” Boston police said in a statement. “He was transported by Boston EMS to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and is reported to be in stable condition.”
The window of a home could be seen shattered.
A ballistics team was brought in to assist with the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing, no arrests have been made.
