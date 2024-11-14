BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating an apparent shooting along Cummins Highway in Mattapan Thursday morning.

Authorities confirmed they responded to a shot spotter activation just before 2 a.m.

“Upon arrival Officers located a 19-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound,” Boston police said in a statement. “He was transported by Boston EMS to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and is reported to be in stable condition.”

The window of a home could be seen shattered.

A ballistics team was brought in to assist with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing, no arrests have been made.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

