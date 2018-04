BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Mattapan.

Officials said one person was shot on Woodruff Way early Monday morning and the victim drove away from the area.

Crews eventually transported him to the hospital where he is expected to survive.

Officers are now working to identify a suspect.

