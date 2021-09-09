BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting overnight in Mattapan that left one person injured.

Officers could be seen scouring the area around a vehicle on Ormand Street for evidence.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

No additional information was immediately released.

