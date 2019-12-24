Police investigating shooting in Methuen

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Methuen that sent a man to the hospital Tuesday evening, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting on Broadway at 8 p.m., found a 24-year-old man who had been shot, police said.

The man is currently in stable condition.

No other information was immediately available. Police are investigating.

