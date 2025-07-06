MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police could be seen investigating an early morning shooting in the parking lot of the Milton Yacht Club that left one person hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of possible gunshots in the Wharf Street parking area near the Neponset River around 4 a.m. found a male suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Milton police.

The person shot was taken to a Boston hospital for treatment.

The investigation is linked to a response in Dorchester to reports of two people with gunshot wounds who were hospitalized with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Detective Valter Pires at (617)898-4837 or through the anonymous tipline at 617-698-2677.

