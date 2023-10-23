NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in New Bedford on Sunday that left a man hospitalized.

Officers responded to a reported shooting around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Bolton and Rivet streets, according to police.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

