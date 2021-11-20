ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of a Stop & Shop grocery store in Attleboro on Friday night.

Police could be seen putting up caution tape around a number of carts in the lot of the grocery story on Washington Street.

No additional information was immediately available.

The shooting remains under investigation.

