ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of a Stop & Shop grocery store in Attleboro on Friday night.

Police could be seen putting up caution tape around a number of carts in the lot of the grocery story on Washington Street.

No additional information was immediately available.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)