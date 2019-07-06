Police investigating shooting in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in Quincy Saturday.

At 4:55 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of 58 Younger Ave. They found one person suffering non-life-threatening injuries after being shot, according to police reports.

The victim was transported to Boston Medical Center, according to police. Police are still investigating.

