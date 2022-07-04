Randolph police are investigating a shooting that left two individuals hospitalized Monday evening, according to Randolph Police Chief Anthony Marag.

Officers responding to the report arrived at Mojitos Country Club at approximately 8:00 p.m. Two individuals were transported to a Boston-area shortly after.

There is no active threat to the community, according to police.

The immediate area has been closed to traffic and those living in the area should expect to a heavy police presence while the investigation remains under investigation.

