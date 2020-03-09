Police investigating shooting in Randolph, suspect still at large

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway following a shooting in Randolph Monday evening.

Officers responding to the scene on Ward Street around 4:50 p.m. found a 28-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

The man was transported to a local hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Allison Levesque, who lives nearby, heard the shooting unfold from her home and called 911.

“We heard two gunshots and I came outside and I saw him,” she said. “Honestly, I didn’t really think about anything other than trying to help as much as I could, trying to make sure that he was OK.”

The suspect fled from the scene on foot, police said.

The incident does not appear to be random and remains under investigation.

