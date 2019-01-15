Police investigating shooting in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night in Revere.

Officers responded to the area of Oxford Street and Park Avenue.

Police say they believe one person was shot.

“I heard something like fireworks. I came (outside) and saw a lot of police cars. I heard about four pops,” said neighbor Fabian Grubesic.

No other information was immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

