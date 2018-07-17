Police investigating shooting in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting Tuesday in Revere.

Officials transported one person to the hospital for emergency surgery, according to a press release issued Tuesday afternoon by the Revere Police Department.

Police responded to the area of 104 Campbell Ave. about 2 a.m. for reports of an injured person.

Once they arrived, police say a 33-year-old man was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Revere Police at 781-286-8340 or Massachusetts State Police at 617-727-8817.

