Police investigating shooting in Roslindale

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police were seen placing evidence markers along a street in Roslindale Tuesday night as they investigate a shooting that took place there.

Officers responding to reports of the incident on Aldrich Street said they found the victim suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

So far, no arrests have been made.

No further information has been made available.

