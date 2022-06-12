BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Roxbury that left a man with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to Rockland Avenue for reports of a shooting found a man who had been shot in the stomach, police said. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No other information was immediately available. Police are investigating.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

