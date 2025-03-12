BOSTON (WHDH) - A police investigation was underway in Roxbury early Wednesday morning.

Boston EMS said one person, a 24-year-old man, who had been shot, was taken to the hospital.

He is expected to survive.

Officers were using K9 units to search the area near Paulding and Dale Streets, close to the Higginson-Lewis School.

Two guns were recovered; no arrests have been made.

