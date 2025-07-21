BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Roxbury on Sunday night that left a person hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 67 Elm Hill Ave. around 7:30 p.m. found a victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

No arrests have been made.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

