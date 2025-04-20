BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation in Roxbury after a shooting late Saturday night left a person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 2343 Washington St. around 11 p.m. found a person suffering from life-threatening injuries. They were taken to a nearby hospital.

No arrests have been made.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

