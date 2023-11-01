SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Salem after a shooting overnight.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Forest Street early Wednesday taped off a section of the roadway where a vehicle could be seen on the sidewalk.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)