Police investigating shooting in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Somerville Tuesday night.

Crews responded to the area of South Street about 8 p.m. for reports of an adult male who had been shot, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said.

The victim, whose name was not released, was transported to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries.

No other details were available.

An investigation is ongoing.

