STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Stoughton on Friday that left a teen hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.

Officers responding to a report of gunshots in the area of McEacheron Drive around 11 p.m. found shell casings in the area of Murray Circle but were not able to find any victims at the scene, according to Police Chief Donna McNamara.

Officers who went to Good Samaritan Hospital to see if anyone had arrived with gunshot wounds found a teen who was being treated for serious gunshot wounds.

A description of the shooting suspect is not available. Police are asking all residents in the area to check their home security cameras for any footage that could assist the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Stoughton Police at 781-344-2424.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

