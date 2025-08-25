BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in the South End on Sunday night that left a man hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a report shooting in the area of 777 Tremont St. around 9:45 p.m. found a person suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

