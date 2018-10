WINDHAM, Conn. (AP) — State police are investigating a shooting in Windham that sent one man to the hospital.

Troopers responding to an apartment complex in town at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday found a victim suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital but his condition was not disclosed.

Police say the suspect and victim know each other and there is no threat to the public.

The search is on for the suspect.

No names were released.