WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) -

Police are investigating after man was shot in Woburn Saturday, but say there is no danger to the public.

Officers responding to reports of a man shot at a local hospital at 3:15 p.m. were told a 19-year-old Woburn man had been shot in the neck and had non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Police recovered a gun and determined the man was shot in Woburn and the shooting may have been accidental or unintentional.

No other information was immediately released. The shooting is under investigation.

