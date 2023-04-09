WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are investigating an early morning shooting on Sunday that left a man hospitalized.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of Dorchester Street around 1:30 a.m. found a man shot in a white Infiniti at the intersection of Barclay and Dorchester streets, according to police.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Anyone with information can send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD + your message or send an anonymous web based message at worcesterma.gov/police.

Calls can also be made to the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

