WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are investigating an early morning shooting on Sunday that left a man hospitalized.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of Dorchester Street around 1:30 a.m. found a man shot in a white Infiniti at the intersection of Barclay and Dorchester streets, according to police.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Anyone with information can send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD + your message or send an anonymous web based message at worcesterma.gov/police.

Calls can also be made to the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox