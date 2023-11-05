BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect after a person was shot inside an Ocean State Job Lot location in Brockton on Sunday.

Police say an argument between an employee and a shopper escalated, and the employee shot the shopper when the shopper pulled a knife on them.

After the shooting, the worker allegedly fled the scene and police are working to locate him.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

