REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened near a construction site in Revere early Thursday morning.

State police responded to the shooting on Revere Beach Boulevard just after midnight to assist Revere police.

Officials have not said if anyone was injured.

