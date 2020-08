BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries in Boston Sunday night.

Officers responding to Blue Hill Avenue near the entrance to Franklin Park Zoo found a man suffering life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital. No other information was immediately available.

