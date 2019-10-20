Police investigating shooting near Mattapan playground

BOSTON (WHDH) - Officers are investigating a shooting that hospitalized one person in Mattapan Sunday evening, police said.
Police responded to reports of a shooting near Ross Playground, on Manion Road and Westminster Street.
The victim was taken to the hospital.
No other information was immediately available.
