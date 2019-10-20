Police investigating shooting near Mattapan playground

BOSTON (WHDH) - Officers are investigating a shooting that hospitalized one person in Mattapan Sunday evening, police said.

Police responded to reports of a shooting near Ross Playground, on Manion Road and Westminster Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)