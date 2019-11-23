Police investigating shooting of 2 women, one self-inflicted, in New Braintree

NEW BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting where two women were injured, one by self-inflicted gunshots, in New Braintree Saturday, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

Hardwick police responding to reports of gunshots at a Worcester Road home Saturday morning found a woman injured from gunshots outside the house and a woman with self-inflicted gunshot wounds inside the house, the DA’s office said.

Both women were taken to the hospital at UMass Worcester.

Both women are in stable condition, according to the DA’s office. Officials said the shooting appeared to be domestic violence-related and was not random.

The shooting is under investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

