SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating the shooting of a teenager in Salem Saturday.

Police said the 18-year-old was shot outside a convenience store on Palmer street around 1 p.m. He was taken to the hospital but no information was immediately available about his condition.

Police are still investigating.

