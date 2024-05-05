BOSTON (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway in Boston after a shooting on Canal Street on Sunday morning.

Police say a man walked in to a hospital with gunshot wounds.

A section of the street was taped off and video from the scene showed officers focusing their investigation on a white Mercedes.

No arrests have been made.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

