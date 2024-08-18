CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a daylight shooting on Memorial Drive in Cambridge on Sunday evening, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 134 Memorial Drive around 5:15 p.m. found both the victim and the suspect still on scene, according to state police. Investigators could be seen focusing on vehicles in a taped-off section of the roadway.

The suspect has been taken into custody.

The incident remains under investigation.

This evening at approx. 5:15 pm, we received reports of shots fired in the area of the MIT Sailing Pavilion on Memorial Drive in Cambridge. State and @CambridgePolice responded to the scene and have the suspect in custody. There is no known public safety threat at this time — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 18, 2024

No additional information was immediately available.

