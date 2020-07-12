Police investigating shooting that left 1 dead in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting incident that left one man dead and a woman injured in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of gunshots on Union Street at 11:45 p.m. found evidence of gunfire, according to police. One man died and a woman is recovering in the hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to her leg, police said.

No other information was immediately available. The shooting is under investigation.

