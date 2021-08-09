BOSTON (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation into a shooting that left one person dead and multiple others injured in Dorchester early Monday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported shooting in the area of Irma and Lucerne streets around 12:30 a.m. found numerous people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.

One person was pronounced dead, police said.

Investigators could be seen placing evidence markers throughout the area.

No additional information has been released.

