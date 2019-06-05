Police investigating shooting that left 1 injured in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester, New Hampshire police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Tuesday night.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Myrtle and Chestnut streets around 7:50 p.m. found a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Manchester Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.

The suspect is believed to be a person who is known to police.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)