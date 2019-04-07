Police investigating shooting that left man critically injured in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a shooting that left one person seriously injured in Dorchester on Sunday.

Police responding to 6 Michigan Ave. say they found a 41-year-old man suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being shot.

The shooting occurred on 48 Ellington St. but the victim was able to move to Michigan Avenue, according to police.

No arrested have been made.

The investigation in ongoing.

