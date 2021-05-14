Police investigating shooting that left person seriously injured in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation into a shooting that left a person seriously injured on Friday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a shooting in Boston’s Mattapan neighborhood found a person suffering from serious, life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation and no arrests have been made.

