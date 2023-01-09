BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - At least two people were hospitalized after a shooting at a gas station near the center of Brockton, according to officials.

Police said the shooting took place at a Speedway gas station on North Main Street sometime before 2:10 p.m.

Details on the condition of the victims or what led up to the shooting have not been released.

The Brockton Police Department has not yet said whether any arrests had been made or if a suspect was being sought.

