SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting threat that prompted a lockdown at a high school in New Hampshire on Monday.

Officers responding to a report of someone who had called Somersworth High School and made a threat that they were “going to shoot up the school” decided to place all schools in the district on lockdown as a precaution, according to Somersworth Police Captain Timothy McLin.

The high school was secured and searches of nearby neighborhoods and wooded areas were conducted.

The source of the phone call has since been identified and police say there is no actionable threat to the school.

There were no reported injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call Somersworth police at 603-692-9111.

