Police investigating shooting with life-threatening injuries in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Lynn police are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries Sunday night.

A man was shot in the area of 333 Chatham St. Sunday evening, police said.

The man was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

No other information was immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)