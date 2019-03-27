Police investigating shots fired at hotel in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after shots were fired Wednesday night at a hotel in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Officers responded to the Quality Inn in the area of John E. Devine Drive about 7:31 p.m. for reports of shots fired, according to Manchester police.

Multiple officers are on scene, and the area is closed to through traffic in the areas of John E. Devine Drive at South Willow Street and John E. Devine Drive at March Avenue, police say.

No further information was immediately available.

