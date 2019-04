BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after shots were fired Friday at a pizza shop in Roxbury.

Officers responded to Domino’s on Tremont Street.

A bullet hole could be seen in one of the windows.

No one was injured.

Police are searching for a suspect.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)