TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Tewksbury police responded to report of a shooting just after 5 a.m. Monday.

“Based on our preliminary investigation two vehicles left Home Depot traveling south on Main Street with the rear vehicle firing several shots at the lead vehicle,” police said in a statement.

No injuries were reported.

“The suspect vehicle has fled the area,” police said. “We believe these individuals knew each other and this was not a random act of violence.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tewksbury Police Department at 978-851-7373.

