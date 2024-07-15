TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Tewksbury police responded to report of a shooting just after 5 a.m. Monday.

“Based on our preliminary investigation two vehicles left Home Depot traveling south on Main Street with the rear vehicle firing several shots at the lead vehicle,” police said in a statement.

No injuries were reported.

“The suspect vehicle has fled the area,” police said. “We believe these individuals knew each other and this was not a random act of violence.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tewksbury Police Department at 978-851-7373.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox