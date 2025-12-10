CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge police are investigating after a suspect fired several shots at a car trying to pull away Wednesday morning.

Around 4 a.m., police say they responded to Cambridge street near Evereteze Way for a ShotSpotter activation.

Police say an unknown suspect was armed and confronted someone who was parking their car.

As the victim tried to drive away, police say the suspect fired several rounds and at least one struck the rear window of the car.

The victim was not harmed and made their way to safety before contacting police.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact (617) 349-3300 or submit a tip online.

