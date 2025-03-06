DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigation a shots fired incident in Dorchester Wednesday evening.

A bullet shattered a home window and hit a car.

Police say dozens of shell casings were found on the ground.

Officials said the incident happened in the area of Erie and Ellington Streets.

One person was taken to the hospital but was not shot.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)