Police investigating shots fired in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after shots were fired in Somerville early Monday morning.

Officers responding to Tufts Street about 2:38 a.m. for a report of shots fired found shell casings and three vandalized vehicles, according to police.

No additional information was immediately available.

This investigation is ongoing.

