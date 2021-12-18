TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation into a report of shots fired in Tewksbury early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at Motel 6 on Main Street around 3:40 a.m., according to Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus.

An on-scene investigation determined that a single shot had been fired toward three victims, said Columbus.

There were no reported injuries.

The suspect fled the scene prior to the officers’ arrival based on information obtained by police.

A preliminary investigation found that the shots fire incident was not a random act of violence, police said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

