Police investigating shots fired incident in West Bridgewater

WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after multiple gunshots were fired early Monday morning in West Bridgewater.

Officers responding to River Street fro reports of the incident around 1 a.m. searched for suspects in connection.

One suspect is described as a male, approximately 5 feet 6 inches, to 5 feet 10 inches tall, wearing a gray or black hoodie.

No description of the second suspect is available.

Two shell cases were found in a driveway and an additional 13 in the rear parking lot of the nearby Narah Hookah Lounge on Main Street.

A preliminary investigation indicates that at least two suspects were involved. Further investigation led police to an apartment building near Central Square where a first-floor bedroom was struck by a bullet.

No one was injured.

The incident does not appear to be random.

Anyone with information about the incident, suspects or suspicious activity in the area is asked to call the West Bridgewater Police Department at 508-586-2525.

