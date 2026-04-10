BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a report of shots fired near an elementary school in South Boston Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area of James F. Condon School on Flaherty Way at approximately 3:10 p.m.

School officials said this happened just around dismissal time, and the school went into “safe mode” for approximately 20 minutes while police were on scene. Students were eventually released to their parents safely.

“There’s kids around and people that are going to school, and I feel really bad,” said Adiana Gonzalez, who lives nearby. “It’s something people shouldn’t go through, especially when there are a lot of little kids going around.”

A spokesperson for Boston Public Schools says the shots fired are not connected to BPS in any way.

Boston police say no one was injured and there are no arrests at this time.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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