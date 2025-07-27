DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Dartmouth on Saturday that left two people dead, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash near the Reed Road exit on 195 westbound around 1:30 p.m. found a 2006 Chevy Equinox with both occupants ejected and the engine dislodged, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

The names of the victims have not been released.

